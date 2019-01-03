Tanzania: PM Directs Leaders to Implement Govt Orders

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged Ruvuma regional leaders to implement the ongoing government directives on development initiatives.

The Prime Minister started his Ruvuma regional tour by reminding its leaders to ensure that all Standard Seven pupils who had passed their examinations continued with secondary education.

The Prime Minister issued the directive when he was addressing Ruvuma regional leaders yesterday.

Mr Majaliwa called on all district councils to ensure that the students selected to join secondary education did so. Talking about the chronic problem of school dropouts, he said it was one of the problems that weakened the government's efforts to improve the quality of education in Tanzania.

He called on all leaders in each district to make sure that the problem of students dropping out of school was dealt with. According to Prime Minister, all leaders must ensure that the ways for curbing school drop outs are put in place.

Regarding the ongoing purchase of cashew nuts, he said leaders must lessen the worry among farmers that their cashew nuts would not find buyers despite government campaigns.

The Premier further talked about the need for regional leaders to co-operate with Tanzania Revenue Authority in boosting revenue collections.