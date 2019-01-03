Tanzania: Health Ministry Strongly Condemns Incidents of Child Abuse

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has strongly condemned incidents of child abuse following recent reports involving a school teacher abusing her house help and latter's six-month-old baby in Dodoma Region.

A statement, released to the media by the Information department had it that the ministry was saddened by reports that the six-month-old baby was being hidden in a cupboard for several months, while the baby's mother was subjected to constant abuse by her employer, who is said to be a teacher.

In the statement, the ministry also condemned publication of the images of the baby on social media calling upon society to ensure that it protected the rights of children.

It said that children's privacy must be protected be it at school, home or elsewhere. The statement further said the government intended to ensure that it eradicates child abuse by at least 50 per cnt come 2021/2022.

"These incidents (of child abuse) derail government efforts towards improving the welfare of children by fighting all forms of abuse. Children are entitled to lead a peaceful life enjoying every moment of their childhood," the statement said in part.

However, police refuted claims that the baby's mother was forced to hide the girl in a cupboard.