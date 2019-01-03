Eritrea: Various Activities By Eritreans in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Netherlands and South Sudan held various activities aimed at contributing in the implementation of the national development programs.

According to report, the Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negasi Kassa conducted seminar on 30 December to nationals residing in the Netherlands on the objective situation in the Homeland and the timely responsibility of nationals.

At the event certificate of recognition was handed over to national associations for outstanding contribution during the armed struggle for independence and for organizing citizens in national issues.

In the same vein, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in South Sudan held its 2nd congress on 29 December.

Pointing out the commendable role of Eritrean women in national issues, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, called for strengthening organizational capacity and play due role in the success of the charted out programs.

The Chairperson of the union branch, Ms. Leul Tesfahiwet on her part said that the objective of the congress was to identify challenges and strengths and to increase participation in the success of national development endeavors.