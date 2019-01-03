Ethiopia: Attorney General File Charges Against Suspects of Deadly Violence

Addis Ababa — The Federal Attorney General revealed that it has filed charges against 109 suspects in connection with a violence that killed dozens of civilians in the capital Addis Ababa and on the outskirts of the capital.

Eighty-one of the total suspects are in police custody, ZinabuTunu, Head of Public Relations at the Federal Attorney said in a press conference he gave on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant is issued on some 28 others who are said to be behind the deadly incident that killed a total of 65 people in Burayu town and Addis Ababa.

The violence in Burayu town left 37 people dead and thousands of others left their homes as the attack drove residents to flee and seek refuge in schools, other public facilities across Addis Ababa.

The violence in Addis Ababa, which was a result of conflict between the youth in the capital and youth who came to the city to welcome the leadership of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) leaders, claimed the lives of 28 people.

Five members of the police - four from Burayu and one from Addis Ababa are among the people charged with the case, according to Zinabu.