South Africa: The Bucks Stop Here! Limpopo Man Bust With Fake Dollars, Rand of More Than R2m

Instead of popping champagne on News Year's Day, a 40-year-old man was having his wrists handcuffed after being arrested for being in possession of counterfeit money in Limpopo.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on January 1 at a petrol station in Makhado.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man had been caught in possession of fake rand totalling R179 200 and counterfeit dollars totalling $149 300 (about R2.7m).

Officers pounced after receiving a tip-off that a vehicle travelling from Madombidzha village to Makhado was carrying counterfeit cash.

Ngoepe said the man's Mercedes-Benz was also seized.The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Ngoepe said they were investigating whether the 40-year-old was working with accomplices and for what he intended to use the counterfeit money.

