3 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nsri Returns Beached Dolphin to the Ocean At Jeffreys Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is monitoring the beaches around Jeffreys Bay after a dolphin that had beached itself was released about 3km off-shore near Kabeljous Beach on Thursday.

The NSRI was called to the scene after efforts by the members of the public to refloat the 2.5m dolphin had been unsuccessful.

"NSRI Jeffreys Bay crew, trained to deal with marine animal strandings, set up a system to keep the dolphin wet and to manage crowd control, and [were] assisted by a Kouga Municipal lifeguard and... members of the public who we selected and who volunteered to assist," NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.

A marine biologist from Bayworld and a veterinarian from Cape Cross also responded.

The NSRI decided to activate its sea rescue craft, after it was determined that the dolphin appeared to be healthy.

"Using a specialised stretcher, the dolphin was loaded onto our sea rescue craft and transported 3km off-shore and released," Janse van Rensburg said.

"We are confident that the dolphin will survive, although the beaches will be monitored over the next few days," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.