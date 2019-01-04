Nigeria: What I Expect From My Wife's Campaign Team - Buhari

Photo: Premium Times

The new structure is scheduled to be inaugurated today.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he expects the women and youth presidential campaign team led by his wife to exhibit the same loyalty and support they gave him in 2015.

Mr Buhari stated this Thursday while inaugurating the team at the Banquet Hall of the State House presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr Buhari told them that the gathering reminded him of his political struggles over the years and the support he enjoyed from them.

"My association with you has been for very long and is characterized by loyalty to the cause of change," he said.

The president said his administration has recorded "numerous landmark achievements".

He said his mantra of "change" remains "unshaken and continues until we return Nigeria on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations".

He reminded the committee that they are expected to support the Presidential Campaign Council which he chairs.

"This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate.

"As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign, more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our social investment programmes," he said.

He tasked the team to remind Nigerians about his plans, good work and achievements.

"Tell the people why they should give us another four years. Our dream is to sustain CHANGE so that all systemic distortions can be corrected and we can enjoy the fruits of being Nigerians under the banner of freedom.

"It is also our hope that our unborn children will inherit a better nation," he said.

The president also commended all APC members for their unwavering support and commitment to his administration.

"I call on them to redouble their efforts and re-elect us in February, so that they can witness the next level of CHANGE.

"To all Nigerians, I appreciate your love and support. I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015. Please do not be distracted, our country is on course.

"I am very pleased to inaugurate the 'Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team'. I charge you to reach out to all Nigerians door-to-door and remind them why we need another four years," the president said.