3 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Just in - Water Rationing, Dry Weekend for Harare

Photo: Premium Times
A tap of running water.
By Nesia Mhaka

The Harare City Council is set to introduce a water rationing system which will see some suburbs getting water three days in a week following this season's low rainfall. This weekend, suburbs in the capital will go without water as a key water treatment plant will be closed for maintenance.

This was revealed by Harare Town Clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango during a tour at Lake Chivero yesterday.

Eng Chisango said this was as a result of the reduction of water levels in the dam.

"This year there are predictions of low rainfall, this has compelled the city council to introduce water rationing system very soon in order to ensure that residents get water throughout the season," he said.

"This weekend we are going to have a cleaning of the water treatment plant to remove the algae which is in the plant so that residents will get clean water. This will cause water supply cut the whole weekend."

