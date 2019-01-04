Namibia: Woman Struck By Lightning

A THIRTY-seven-year-old woman died after she was struck by lightning while on her way home in the Okafitu ka Nangombe village in Omusati region on Wednesday evening.

Namibian police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Hophni Hamufungu, said the deceased has been identified as Efraim Rahia. The incident happened at around 21h00.

Hamufungu in a crime report released on Thursday also said that a three-month-old baby girl, Kaundenisa Hengari, died last Friday in Windhoek's Wanaheda location after she was struck by an unknown object on the head.

Hamufungu said the baby's mother left her in the care of a 14-year-old boy while she went out.

No arrest has been made and police investigations continue.

In Windhoek's Damara location in Katutura, Denzil Xamseb (age unknown) was found in a pool of blood with stab wounds to the neck at about 01h18 on New Year's Day, Tuesday, 1 January 2019.

It is alleged that the deceased was stabbed with an unknown object and died upon arrival at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital. No one has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

On 29 December at Mondesa, Swakopmund, it is alleged that 26-year-old Micheal Swartz was stabbed twice in the ribs and once in the chest in a case of attempted murder. A suspect has been arrested.

The victim is in a stable condition at the Swakopmund State Hospital.

Another attempted murder was that of 19-year-old Loide David, who was cut with a panga on her head and hands by her 25-year-old boyfriend at Ombata B locationa at Ondangwa, Oshana region, on Monday.

The motive for the crime is not known, but the suspect has been arrested.

A murder was reported in the Kunene region on 28 December, when at about 01h00, at Otjivero village, an Angolan national, only identified as Gabriel, was hit by a 53-year-old man with a rock on the neck.

It is alleged that when the deceased collapsed, on a road, he was run over by a car. A suspect has been arrested.

On Tuesday, at farm Spesbona in the Maltahöhe district, in the Hardap region, Elizabeth Swaartbooi, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed with a sharp object in her abdomen by a 32-year-old man who she had a relationship with. The suspect has been arrested.

In another incident, Theresia Bwanjili (64) was found in a pool of blood by passers-by on Tuesday evening at Machita village at Katima Mulilo, Zambezi region. Police are still investigating her death.

A 25-year-old man, Erriki Letukwafa Shetuhanga, hanged himself on Wednesday in the bushes near Lafrenz Industrial Area, in Windhoek.

He left a note pleading with his family and friends to forgive him for hanging himself.

A toddler, Selma Ndinomwene Tuhafeni, was burned beyond recognition and died after the shack she was in caught fire at Okakwa location at Outapi, in Omusati region, on Tuesday. The toddler was alone in the shack at the time of the incident, which happened at around 16h30 on New Year's Day.

An Angolan man died after he was allegedly hit with an object to the back of his head during a fight at around 00h55 on Monday at Epandulo cuca shops, at Onalunike village in Oshikoto region.

Oshikoto police spokesperson Ellen Nehale confirmed the murder and said the deceased was 28 years old.

The deceased died on the spot and his body was taken to the Omuthiya police mortuary for an autopsy. His relatives have not yet been informed. The deceased was a domestic worker at Onalunike village. A 25-year-old suspect, who is also Angolan, was arrested in connection with the alleged murder.