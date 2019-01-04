Zimbabwe: Govt Cancels Public Hospital Bosses' Leave

THE Government has suspended leave for chief executive officers and directors at public health institutions. In a letter addressed to chief executive officers yesterday, Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji said the suspension of leave was necessary in efforts to bring sanity to the health sector.

"As you're aware of the challenges currently faced by our health system, particularly central hospitals, it has become necessary that all senior managers in the health service be available to assist in dealing with the situation.

"In view of the above, all types of leave for directors and chief executive officers are hereby suspended with immediate effect. May you kindly make sure that all directors who are on leave report for duty immediately," said Dr Gwinji.

He added that all affected members will be compensated their leave days once the situation normalises. Government is accusing the striking junior doctors of negotiating in bad faith as it has met most of their demands.

It has also made it clear to the doctors that it will not pay them salaries in US dollars. Government has offered to review health workers' allowances in April together with those of the rest of the civil service.

It assured the health workers that the remaining $6 million vehicle loan scheme coupled with a duty-free facility would be made available.

The doctors have turned down the offer. They embarked on strike at the beginning of last month demanding to be paid their salaries in US dollars and better working conditions.

The doctors ignored an order by the Labour Court to return to work after it ruled the industrial action illegal.