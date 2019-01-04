Liberia: Byc-II Part Ways With Coach Sam Chebli

Coach Chebli giving instructions to national team right-back Joel Johnson during the team's training session in Brazzaville, Congo (Photo: Anthony Kokoi)

The management of Barrack Young Controllers Football Club has reached an agreement to part ways with Coach Sam Chebli as head coach of BYC-II. The club reached the decision on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

In an official release posted on the club's Facebook page, the club said the decision is based on the coach's current role as deputy coach of the national football team.

Chebli became head coach of BYC-II in May, 2018 on a one-year contract, replacing Steve Momo who stepped down as head coach of the club in March 2018 after winning the 2017/2018 LFA Second Division League.

Nathaniel Sherman, president of BYC said: "I would like to thank Chebli for his excellent work over the past months, we appreciate our time working with him and hope to have the opportunity to work with him in the future.

"He has shown great professionalism, and dignity throughout his time here. He leaves us with a legacy of playing the real BYC football our fans love to see; and also gave several young players the confidence to show their ability last season, everyone at the club wishes him all the best in the future."

Chebli has been assisting Lone Star head coach Kojo since taking over permanently as head coach of the national team.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi