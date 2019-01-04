Liberia: Licsip 'Gains' Impress EU Ambassador Hélène Cavé

Amb Cavé inspects young cocoa trees shortly following the program.

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Liberia Hélène Cavé has expressed satisfaction over gains made by the Liberia Cocoa Sector Improvement Program (LICSIP) that Solidaridad West Africa is implementing, a release said.

LICSIP is a four-year program being financed under the 11th EU Development Fund.

According to the release, Amb. Cavé visited several nurseries and model farms in Bong County where she witnessed the launch of LICSIP earlier last year.

"I wanted to see if we can register some progress since the launch of the project," said Cavé, adding, "I am very happy because the answer is yes."

The ambassador and her visiting team inspected many aspects of LICSIP, including planting technologies, farmers' adaptation to new technologies, and the short-term impact of LICSIP on selected communities.

In response as to whether her expectations were met since the program was launched, the EU female diplomat expressed gratitude with new farming techniques that LICSIP has introduced.

"I am happy to know that those communities have accepted the idea to plant seasonal crops under their young cocoa trees," Amb. Cavé told the gathering.

"It is amazing to see how the implementation is already positively impacting the lives of farmers. They are now reaping the benefits of the program, because they have learned new techniques and have seen how important it is to have seasonal crops alongside cocoa," she said.

Cavé informed the gathering that any of the projects that work well for the LICSIP will be extended, "because we are impressed by what we have seen so far."

On a guided tour following the end of the indoor ceremony, Amb. Cavé and members of her entourage met with selected farmers and women groups who work at the nurseries and on farms where she was joined by senior staffs of Solidaridad West Africa, Liberia (SWAL) and officials of the National Authorizing Office from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

