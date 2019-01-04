Liberia: Issa to Rebrand High School Sports

Dr. James Kollie

The Inter-High School Sports Association (ISSA) is branding high school football and will use the current tournament to honor two of their former students who passed through the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

The two honorees are Dr. James Kollie, Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) commissioner and Cllr. Yvette Freeman, deputy minister for administration, at the Ministry of Labour.

According to the ISSA vice president for administration, Murvee Gray, the soccer edition will honor Dr. Kollie and the kickball edition will honor Minister Freeman.

He said the tournament is divided into five zones: Central Monrovia, Sinkor, ELWA-Paynesville Area, Jacob Town, Gardnersville and the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

After the qualifying stages, the tournament will come to Monrovia to play the knockout stages at Antoinette Tubman Stadium, Gray said. The next phase will then revert to the round robin and then they will move on to play in the semi-finals and finally the finals.

He said for the MCSS, established in 1968, last year made in 50 years and will be celebrated with activities, including the honoring of Dr. Kollie and Minister Freeman for coming from the MCSS and having gained top positions in the government.

Gray said the league began on Dec. 20 (2018) and will end in March/April 2019.

Meanwhile, he said latest reports of the tournament are: In kickball, Lorma Quarters lost 3-4 to CDB King and A. Glenn also lost 3-8 to Monrovia Demonstration School.

In soccer, he said Lorma Quarters lost 5-0 to CBD King and Monrovia Demonstration School won W. Glenn 2-1.

Authors

Omari Jackson