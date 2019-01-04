Liberia: 'Lfa Leadership Ready for Business,' Says SEC. Gen. Mlontgomery

LFA SG: "We are ready for business."

That was the message from Mr. Isaac T. Z. Montgomery, secretary general of the Liberia Football Association in an interview with the Daily Observer recently.

Mr. Montgomery said the administration will take advantage of all Confederation of Africa Football rules and regulations, along with that of LFA to make sure that Liberians enjoy an excellent administration that will give them their money's worth.

"We have sent out our calendar of events to all stakeholders," Montgomery said. "And on this calendar contains what we are doing for the year."

He said the LFA has increased benefits for players and has also ensured that referees are provided with the needed capacity to make their job more enjoyable.

He admitted that without referees there can be no enjoyment of football and therefore they need to have proper capacity because of the nation of the job.

"It also means that we want our referees to show fair-play in the discharge of their duties and will not encourage poor handling of our matches," he said.

Montgomery noted that when the league resumes, all scheduled will be played on the same day and there are eight venues for the league.

He said the rebranding of the league is extremely important to the administration that youth football, including women football, will be given a priority.

"We've just completed issuing out a fine of over U$5,000 to CAF because of the last administration's withdrawal of our youth team from CAF league," he said.

He said CAF and FIFA send out their competition schedules in the early part of the year and when a FA commits to participate and later withdraws, it attracts a heavy fine.

"It is anything that a FA can plead for a reduction of the fine because it is stated and FA officials are aware of it," he said.

He said to ensure that the LFA does not suffer such an unnecessary waste of resources, the LFA is working ahead of time to make sure that Liberia plays any competition it commits itself to.

"Under our watchful eyes," Montgomery said, "we will make sure that Liberia participates in any competition that we will commit our youth teams, including the female teams too."

Taking a cue from the above CAF arrangement, Montgomery said the LFA has sent letters to all the teams to get their commitment to participate in the league.

"We want to apply the best practice in the administration of our local games," Montgomery said.

He assured the general sporting public and stakeholders that the new administration is determined to do things consistent with CAF and FIFA expectation.

"But we cannot do it alone and we need your support," he said. "Our football president Mustapha Raji is dynamic and he makes football administration more enjoyable and we want you to have that enjoyment when you support the team of your choice."

