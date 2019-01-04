Liberia: Pres. Weah Dialogues With Diaspora Liberians

Pres. Weah poses with Liberians from the Diaspora Photo Credit: Executive Mansion

Yesterday, Thursday, January 3, 2019, President George Weah hosted nearly 300 Liberians at his Jamaica Resort in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, and held an "exciting interactive dialogue" with them on various issues of national concerns, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, the visitors spoke of a range of issues, including trade and commerce, dual citizenship and foreign diplomacy.

They implored the President to cultivate close relationship with Liberian diaspora citizens in order to make them a part of government's development agenda.

The President, the release said, praised the visiting Liberians for taking off time to see him during their season vacations.

He then encouraged them to remain engaged with his government and the people of Liberia in sustaining national peace and improving the well-being of the citizenry.

He pledged government's support to all Liberians, including those in the diaspora, particularly citizens wishing to invest in the economy of the country.

The President reiterated his commitment to empower Liberians to fully participate, and not be spectators, in the economy of their own country.

President Weah used the occasion to promise equal opportunity for all Liberians, in spite of their localities to participate in the development of their country.

On the issue of dual citizenship, the President informed the visitors that he had already submitted a bill to the Legislature on the matter, promising to give it a push for its final passage into law when lawmakers return to work in the coming weeks.

He assured the diaspora visitors of his fullest support and promised to include everyone in the rebuilding process of the country.

Weah expressed government's willingness to empower Liberian entrepreneurs to build factories and other companies for the good of the country.

He challenged the groups to take advantage of the government's offers in order to compete with foreign investors.

The President's visitors included representatives from the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas and the European Liberian Federation Association. Others came from South Sudan, Ghana, Australia, United Arab Emirates and the Scandinavian countries.

The meeting was organized by the President, to solicit the views of Liberians living in the diasporas on Liberia's development process.

