Liberia: Rape Victim's Mother Cries for Justice

Vivian Wright, 15, in her last attire before her death on December 13, 2018.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, killed and her remains dumped over the fence on the Old Field community bordering Tusa Field Road community in New Georgia, Gardnersville, outside Monrovia, said she would not rest until authorities bring those behind the savage crime to justice.

Madam Camer Moore, 30, said what happened to her daughter, Vivian Wright, would haunt her for the rest of her life if the perpetrator does not face justice.

"As long as Vivian's case is not settled, as long as the rapist and murderer are not punished, I will not feel calm," said Camer.

Vivian died on Thursday, December 13, when she went to visit a friend, who has been identified as Blessing, the daughter of Reverend Alfred Tom Kollie. Blessing and three others have since been arrested for the brutal rape and murder of the 15-year-old.

Vivian's mother, Camer Moore: "As long as Vivian's case is not settled, as long as the rapist and murderer is not punished, I will not feel calm."

She was known as either "Baby V" or "V." Her mother, Camer, said she would turn 16 on May 5, 2019.

Vivian is believed to have been physically and sexually abused, and when she died her corpse was subsequently thrown over a fence. Spots of blood were seen on the fence wires and wall.

On Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Iron Factory sports field during the honoring of Montserrado County District #13 Representative-elect Edward Papay Flomo, alias Color Green, Madam Moore told the women of Iron Factory that the doer of the rape and murder of her daughter is between Rev. Kollie and a steel bender, a contractor working for Rev. Kollie.

"We were told that it was Rev. Kollie who opened the gate for my daughter when she went to visit his daughter who was her friend [Blessing]. But later, he asked the steel bender for a mattress and after sometime, according to the steel bender, he saw the Reverend carrying the corpse of my daughter outside the fence. When the Reverend saw the steel bender, the he threatened his life and promised him money. Because of that, the steel bender helped the Reverend to throw my daughter's body over the fence," Camer sobbed.

Up to press time last night, it was not clear as to whether the police have made any arrest.

"At the beginning of the case, I told the police to include a Nigerian fellow, Samuel, who was her boyfriend, because before her death, there was confusion between them over the refund of L$40, 000 he gave her," Camer said. "After preliminary investigations by the police, the Nigerian made his way-out of the rape and murder case."

Camer's disclosure of the vindication of the Nigerian is probably of a rumor that the Nigerian was freed because of the intervention of an unnamed official.

"My heart ached when I saw my daughter's body on the ground lying still. I leave it to the police to investigate and take appropriate action against the perpetrator," Camer cried.

Meanwhile, Rep-elect Flomo told his constituents recently that he will seek justice for his voters, and those who carry false news that it was because of his intervention that the Nigerian fellow was vindicated, describing them as "black liars."

"The opposition are still frustrated over my victory so they have started carrying false news around, but I will expose them soon," he said.

Police are still investigating the rape and murder of Vivian Wright.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III