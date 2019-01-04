Tanzania: Body of Boy Killed in 'Albino' Jibe to Be Sent to Rorya

Mirerani — The body of a Naisinyai Secondary School Form Three student Godfrey Otieno, 16, who died here on New Year eve will be transported to his home origin of Rorya in Mara Region on Monday for burial, the family said yesterday.

The deceased's father, Mr Otieno Koyi, told The Citizen yesterday that the burial will be held at Utegi Village, Korio Ward in Rorya District.

"Burial arrangements are currently going on at my residence at Songambele, Mirerani, Manyara Region," he said.

The head teacher of Naisinyai Secondary School, Mr Emmanuel Kirenga, said the school has lost a hardworking and intelligent student who was always willing to help colleagues at in class.

Godfrey died on New Year eve when his friend, George Damas, 15, reportedly ran berserk and threw a machete at him. Police in Manyara Region are still interrogating George Damas over the allegations of killing Godfrey Otieno after the latter 'threw a joke' that the former was 'an albino'.

The two had been friends and neighbours before the incident occurred.

On the fateful day, George, who does not have albinism, and Godfrey were spending time together during the New Year eve. It was during that moment that Godfrey threw a joke calling the other an 'albino'.

Reacting to the joke, George turned berserk. He then picked a machete and attacked Godfrey in the head. Godfrey died while he was being rushed to hospital.

For his part, Manyara Regional Police Commander Agostino Senga confirmed occurrence of the incident.

"The information we have is that George rushed into his house and picked a machete as soon as the deceased had joked about him (George) being an albino. He attacked Godfrey with the machete in the head. Unfortunately, he (Godfrey) died as he was being rushed to Mirerani Health Centre for treatment," said Mr Senga.

Police were still investigating the matter for further action, said the commander.

Godfrey's parents say they have lost a loving child who was doing well in class.

"He had gone to help George with some class matters as he (George) is preparing for secondary education. That was when the event occurred," said the parent.