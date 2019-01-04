Tanzania: BoA Launches Deposit Mobilisation Promo

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Africa (BOA) Tanzania has launched a campaign to mobilise deposits and promote a saving culture among Tanzanians.

The "Hamia Kwetu" campaign, literary meaning Come to Us, will see winners of monthly draws awarded.

It also reflects the bank's commitment to raise awareness in the community about the importance of financial discipline.

The campaign will involve those who will deposit cash through the Individual Current Account, Business Current Account, Ambition Saving Plan, Private Employee Pack, Public Servant Pack and My Business Pack.

"Customers can open any of the above-mentioned accounts and grow deposits to Sh50 million and above or top up an existing account from Sh5 million to Sh50 million or more to qualify for the monthly draws to win different cash prizes," said a statement by the bank.

"We'll have one draw once every two weeks to select two lucky winners from our client base. It will see Sh9 million awarded to customers over the course of two months from January 7, 2019. I urge everyone to make the most of this opportunity by saving more and more to stand the chance to winning big," said the bank's Marketing, Research and Development manager, Mr Muganyizi Bisheko.

He also underscored the benefits of a healthy savings habit towards financial independence and economic development.

"Developing a good savings habit is among the key foundations of good financial planning and a doorway to wealth creation. Our purpose is to enable savers to reach their financial goals, no matter what they are, essentially through a range of our tailored products" he said.