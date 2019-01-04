South Africa: Swift Reaction By Lwandle Police Leadt to the Arrest of Three Attempted Car-Jacking Suspects

press release

Police swift reaction led to the arrest of three suspects for an attempted car-jacking in Lwandle.

According to reports the incident occurred on Tuesday the 1st of January 2019 at about 19:40. The 43-year-old complainant alleged that he was at the corner of Onverwagcht Road and the N2 when a white Toyota Verso stopped next to his motor vehicle.

An unknown male approached and pointed him with a firearm and grabbed the car key. The complainant also grabbed his hand and suddenly he saw someone known to him and shouted for help. The suspect then ran back to his car and drove away.

The complainant notified local SAPS, who immediately followed up and spotted the vehicle on the N2 next to BP garage and arrested the three male occupants.

Members found a toy guy on their possession. Both the toy gun and the suspect vehicle were confiscated.

The three arrested suspects will all appear in the Strand Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, 2019-01-04) on the mentioned charges.