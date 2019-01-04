Tanzania: Z'bar Announces Dates for Botched Examinations

AS police continue to hunt for people behind the leakage of Form II national examinations last month, the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has announced January 14-22, this year, as new dates for students to re-sit the exams.

On December 03, last year, some exam papers were distributed on WhatsApp prior to the tests being held, forcing the cancellations that sparked panic among students and parents.

The Deputy Principal Secretary (Academic), Ms Madina Mjaka Mwinyi, announced the new dates warning students, teachers, parents and other people against another leakage and cheating during the exams in Zanzibar.

The 34,000 Form II students affected by the nullification were elated following the announcement of the new dates, with one of them, Juma Omar saying, "We were already tired of waiting and bored with 'endless' classes."

Education Minister, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma noted, "Search for criminals linked to the exams scam continues. We are serious; we must find all those involved and punish them. The nullification of exams led to a loss of more than 200m/-."

While Zanzibar has jurisdiction over preparing Form II and lower classes national exams, Form IV and VI examinations are organised by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) because it falls under union matters (Higher learning).