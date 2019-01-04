Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds Ready to Shine

Newly-promoted Premiership football side Manica Diamonds are scheduled to regroup on Monday next week with a number of new faces expected at their pre-season training ahead of the 2019 season.

The Luke Masomere-led club mesmerised in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One as they wrapped up the title with seven games to spare last season.

Yet the Mutare-based team only joined the Division One league last year.

Masomere knows the challenge posed in the top-tier league is tougher than what his club faced in Division One, the much-travelled gaffer having been in the Premiership trenches for years.

He is not taking any chances and his club has been active on the transfer market taking on board CAPS United midfielder Wisdom Mutasa.

They are also heavily linked with Ngezi Platinum Stars' Tichaona Mabvura, Black Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley Reyners and FC Platinum speedster Marshal Mudehwe.

Manica Diamonds will be hoping to at least retain their Premiership status in their maiden season and keep top-flight football in Manicaland. Buffaloes, Tanganda, Dongo Sawmills and Mutare City have all failed to keep afloat.

Club secretary-general Sugar Chagonda said his team are ready for the 2019 season and are doing the final touches ahead of the commencement of the new season.

"The team is ready for Premier League action, we are only left with little paperwork in connection with player transfers and we are ready to go," he said.

Chagonda is certain that Manica Diamonds will have a good season in the Premier League and they deserve to play in it after a splendid season in Division One

"We had a memorable season and we proved that we deserve to play in the elite league .we are still to conclude on who will be joining us and who will be leaving but once we conclude we will surely let you know," he added.

Manica Diamonds had a remarkable season after they only lost once to Zimbabwe Correctional Services side Tenax.

They will be joining Mushowani Stars, TelOne and Hwange in the Premier League for the 2019 season.