Tanzania: Dodoma Billed a Big Opportunities Creator

A MBEYA-BASED tour company, UPL Safaris, plans to make Dodoma the hub of its operations in order to grab opportunities resulting from visitors who will be attending national and international functions in the capital city.

With the government relocating to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam, the capital city is set to receive a number of visitors for national functions, according to Mr Boyd Mwanyarwanda, a tour officer of the UPL Safaris.

"We will soon open our office here to grab opportunities which would result from people attending government functions in the city," the tour officer told the 'Daily News'.

He said with the annual Urithi Festival, he said it will be an ideal platform for them to market the attractions within and outside the country. Urithi Festival was launched last year by Vice- President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, defining it as an annual event for heritage celebrations aimed at promoting the country's rich and diversified cultural heritage and national identity.

Mr Mwanyarwanda, expressed gratitude to the government for introducing the annual event, saying the festival provides tour companies with a platform to showcase their services to tourists.

"For a long time, we lacked such an opportunity to bring together tour operators with other key stakeholders in tourism to showcase our products and services to the public," he observed. Mr Mwanyarwanda explained that Southern Highlands were rich in tourist attractions, citing some of them as the Kitulo National Park, Lake Ngosi, Ruaha National Park and Katavi National Park. He was optimistic that this year's Urithi Festival would have a lot of new features compared to last year's by introducing another product to tourism, thereby increasing the number of tourists visiting the country.