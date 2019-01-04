3 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Business Burglary Foiled in Kimberley

The Kimberley SAPS Flying Squad foiled an alleged business burglary in the evening of 2 January 2019. It is alleged that the three male suspects climbed onto the roof of a well-known shopping centre in the Kimberley CBD and proceeded to cut an aerial and the wires of the alarm system.

Community members alerted the police and the Flying Squad responded in a flash. The men were arrested for attempted business burglary and police also found and confiscated bags with business burglary equipment from the suspects. The investigation continues.

