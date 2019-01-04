South Africa: Police in Eastern Cape Stamp Their Authority On Alleged Killers

press release

On 2 January 2019, SAPS Walmer management established a Tracing Task Team following a reign of terror of violent crimes on the Walmer residents. The Task Team comprises of officers, detective members, Trio Task Team members, Crime Prevention Unit and the Crime Information Management Centre(CIMAC).

On 2019-01-03 the reign by an alleged gang of ruthless killers was brought to an immediate halt by the quick action of the team.

The Task Team was immediately activated following the brutal murders of two men in separate incidents during the early hours of this morning (3/01) in the Walmer location. It is alleged that at about 00:40 this morning, Anele Matshaba (28) was asleep in his shack in Area Q with his girlfriend when the door was forced open. Approximately 4 men entered and dragged Matshaba out of the shack. He sustained severe head injuries as well as a gunshot wound to his body. He died on the scene.

Half an hour later, the same gang stormed into another shack in the back street (Siqcawu Street) and dragged out Zandile Tulman (24) out of the house. He was severely beaten and shot 3 times in his body. He died on the scene.

The Tracing Team with the assistance of Mount Road Cluster Detective Commander, SAPS Walmer members, K9 and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) immediately set out on the hunt for the suspects. At about 04:50, 4 suspects were apprehended in a shack in Airport Valley. Through investigation, 3 firearms, exhibits as well as suspected stolen property was recovered at another shack. According to Walmer Station Commander, Col Jakob Flemmer, three of the suspects are wanted on other cases in Walmer area.

The Task Team will also be investigating a possible linkage to several other cases of Murder, Attempted Murder, Business Robberies, House robberies, Aggravating Robberies and Warrants of arrest against these suspects.

The 4 suspects, aged between 24 - 30 years old are detained on two charges of Murder and a fifth suspect, in whose house the firearms and property was found is detained on prohibited possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. Additional charges may be added at a later stage. Exhibits found on the murder scenes and in the suspects shack will be sent for forensic analysis. .

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the brutal attacks on the citizens in Walmer Township 'These acts of brutality distorts the moral fibre of society thus undermining the rule of law. Such brutality must be fought with all the power and means at our disposal. We will be working closely with our partners, the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that these criminals remain behind bars until the finalisation of these cases. Our SAPS members from all disciplines have been working around the clock to stamp the authority of the State and take on criminals head to head,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga.