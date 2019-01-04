Zimbabwe: Christmas Horror for Wife Stabbed Many Times Over Infidelity

A Masvingo woman is battling for life in hospital after being stabbed several times on the neck and chest by her drunk husband over alleged infidelity.

The woman was not mentioned when her husband, Davison Rangazvi (30) made an initial appearance at the Masvingo magistrate's court Thursday.

He was charged with attempted murder and was remanded in custody to 10 January for trial.

He sought postponement of the matter while pleading for medical attention after claiming he was severely assaulted during his arrest.

Magistrate Peter Mandibha granted his prayer and ordered an investigation on the alleged assault.

Prosecutor Malvin Mapako told the court that on 25 December 2018, Rangazvi was at his homestead in Mamoti Village in rural Masvingo when he accused his wife of having an extra marital affair.

Court heard that his wife denied the allegations and she was forced to call the alleged boyfriend but his mobile phone was switched off.

After the altercation, court further heard, Rangazvi left home for Chemakondo business center for a beer drink and returned home in the afternoon where he later spent the day drinking a traditional brew with friends.

"The accused person and his wife spent the whole day together but he was not in a good mood, although he was drinking beer with his friends in the presence of his wife.

"Around midnight after the couple had retired for bed, he woke up and took an okapi knife which he used to stab his wife who was fast asleep, twice on the neck and twice on the chest," the prosecutor said.

After committing the crime, Rangazvi vanished into the bush.

A police report was made and he was arrested two days later while hiding in a neighbouring village.

The wife was taken to Morgenster Mission hospital and was further referred to Masvingo provincial hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.