South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Shocked By Murder and Suicide By Member

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has expressed shock and disgust by the manner in which a member of the police who was attached to the Witbank Police Station with the rank of a Sergeant is alleged to have shot and killed his wife and later turned the firearm on himself.

According to information, the member after having allegedly committed the act yesterday, 03 January 2019, left the body of his wife in her car on the streets of Tasbet Park in Witbank. When news broke about this horrible incident, the police members at Witbank launched a manhunt for the responsible member who was at that time sending devastating text messages to his colleagues mentioning that he was also going to end his life.

The narratives contained in the text messages were indeed later confirmed when the police found the suspect at his place, at which point upon their arrival, he allegedly shot himself on his upper body and later succumbed at the hospital.

General Zuma has once again urged members of the SAPS and the community to refrain from using violence which at times becomes deadly, in settling domestic problems but to utilise services available to them. He further said that while the province is still shocked by the death of four children at Witbank, who were allegedly killed by their own mother and are yet to be buried, another related incident is again reported. "Violence or suicide will never be a solution to problems". Concluded General Zuma.