Cameroon: 2019 Sports Year - Cameroon Involved On Several Fronts

The 2018 CAF Player of the Year award will usher in activities of the sports season in Dakar, Senegal, on January 8, 2019. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will reward the best football players on the continent. Apart from the CAF Awards, Cameroon will be highly involved in several international competitions.

2019 AFCON: Cameroon will play the sixth and last playing day of the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Comoros Island at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium.The encounter which will take place on March 22, 2019 will be the first major international outing for Cameroon for the year. Presently, Cameroon is second in Group B with eight points. Cameroon needs a win to climb on top of the group. Initially slated to hold in Cameroon, the new host of the 2019 AFCON is expected to be known on January 9, 2019. The competition will take place from June 15, to July 13, 2019. Basketball: The national men's basketball team is in a good position to qualify for the World Cup in China this year.

They will have to wait for results of the last round qualifiers of Côte d'Ivoire and the Central African Republic. Meanwhile, the wo men's team will play the qualifiers of the Afrobasket competition this year.

FIFA Women's World Cup: The national women's football team will defend the colours of Cameroon at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The Indomitable Lionesses qualified for the World Cup after finishing third at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. They beat Mali 4-2 in the third place play-off to secure a second straight appearance at a Women's World Cup. All Africa Games: Cameroonian athletes will take part at the 12th All Africa Games in Morocco from August 3 to September 3, 2019.

In the last edition in 2015 in Brazzaville, Congo, Cameroon finished on the seventh position with a total of 31 medals; seven gold, eight silver and 16 bronze. Their dream is to do better this year.

U-17 AFCON: The national U-17 football team of Cameroon will take part in the 13th edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania. They qualified for the competition after winning the UNIFAC tournament in Malabo last year. The Cadet Lions will represent the Central Africa Region in the competition. Sambo: Cameroon will host the 2019 World Sambo championship. The competition will take place in October this year.