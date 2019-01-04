Nigeria: FG Touts 2019 Techno-Expo to Boost Inventions, Innovations

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, minster of science and technology has said the 2019 Technology and Innovation Expo will bring to the fore the capabilities of Nigerian engineers, inventors and innovators in fast tracking sustainable development of the country.

Dr. Onu disclosed this while briefing the press after inspecting the venue of the forthcoming 2019 Techno and Innovation Expo at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu and said that it would also encourage interaction between researchers, innovators and investors with a view to commercializing research findings and inventions from Nigeria's research and tertiary institutions.

"It is intended to facilitate the growth of indigenous manufacturers hinged on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and promote collaboration among research institutions and researcher/inventor," he added.

He however said most research outcomes which otherwise would have catapulted Nigeria to a technologically developed nation are not being translated fully into essential goods and services, adding that the expo is designed to expose Nigerian investors to commercially viable research results.

The minister urged all the stakeholders to utilise the opportunity by participating actively in the activities lined up in order to witness what Nigerians can do with the material and human resources the nation is endowed with.

Dr. Onu further said there would be award of prizes and certificates to outstanding organisations, researchers, technology entrepreneurs and the Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS).