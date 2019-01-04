South Africa: Masood Credits 'Relentless' Proteas Bowling Attack

Cape Town — Pakistan batsman Shan Masood gave credit to the Proteas pace attack after the opening day of the second Test at Newlands.

The Proteas opted against a spinner for the second Test, as Keshav Maharaj was dropped to make way for Vernon Philander.

The all-pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Philander and Duanne Olivier saw Pakistan bundled for 177 in 51.1 overs in the first two sessions of Day 1.

Masood and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (56) stood tall with the bat for Pakistan as their 60-run partnership saw some glimmer of hope for the tourists.

However, the rest of the Pakistan batting lineup were completely bamboozled at Newlands, which saw Olivier the pick of the bowlers for his 4 for 48.

Masood, who made 44 off 71 balls, praised the Protea quicks and admitted that he struggled to feel comfortable at the crease.

"I think each and every one of them have their own qualities and skills, but as a bowling unit you can call them relentless," Masood told reporters in Cape Town on Thursday.

"They keep coming in, they keep hitting the areas and they keep putting pressure on you. I mean I thought after lunch, I got a few decent balls away and I was set but Rabada came in again and bowled in an area that eventually got me out.

"We know they are a quality side and bowling unit, especially in their home conditions but we know the challenges and we got to be up for it. Hopefully in the second innings as a batting unit we can put a solid batting display," he said.

The Proteas resume on Day 2 on 123/2, trailing by 54 runs.

Play gets under way at 10:30.

Source: Sport24