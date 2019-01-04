Nigeria: I Won't Disappoint You, Buhari Tells Nigerians

Inaugurates women, youth presidential campaign team

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said he appreciated the confidence reposed in him by Nigerians from different walks of life, assuring that "I won't disappoint."

The president has also inaugurated the newly constituted Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team with a charge to drive his re-election campaign and be loyal.

President Buhari, according to a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, made the pledge in the State House while being decorated as the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) by the Board of Trustees of this prime media awards organisation in the country.

Adesina said the president described the investiture as "a timely honour," pointing out that he had known a good number of members of the NMMA board, "since the time I didn't even know I would be here."

According to the statement, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. Vincent Maduka, who led the delegation, said Buhari was qualified to be the board's grand patron,"because you respect the rights of the media to practice, without any hindrance."

President Buhari yesterday said his administration would soon recognise the contributions of worthy Nigerians to national development through the award of National Honours.

The award would be the first of its kind since 2015 when he ascended the seat of power.

A separate statement by Adesina, said Buhari made the disclosure while receiving a delegation of members of Buhari Support Group Centre (BSGC) in the State House.

According to Adesina, the president said the intention of his administration was to "leave a better country for our children, and for coming generations," by ensuring that those who had made notable contributions to national goals are duly rewarded with National Honours.

He further quoted the president as saying, "Many people are qualified for such honours. We are looking at it, and we will appreciate the contributions of such people."

Also yesterday, President Buhari inaugurated the newly constituted Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team with a charge to drive his re-election campaign and be loyal.

During the inauguration at the Presidential Villa, Buhari said the gathering once again reminded him of his political struggles over the years and the support he enjoyed from members of the team.

The president who said his association with the group had been characterised by loyalty to the cause of change, charged them to sustain the loyalty they showed to the campaign cause in 2015.

Meanwhile, the president last night sympathised with the victims of Wadata Market fire incident in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Tuesday.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari was greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident.

According to the statement, the president said "regardless of our status in life, we are bound by our common humanity and, therefore, I share the pains of the victims with a sincere sense of sympathy and empathy.

It also said the president prayed God "to replenish their losses and multiply their blessings as they try to pick up their lives once again from the ashes of economic ruins."

The statement added that Buhari commended the immediate response of the government of Governor Samuel Ortom through the provision of relief materials to the victims.