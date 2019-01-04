South Africa: Help Reunite Man With His Family

press release

Police are looking for the family of a 23-year-old man, Mbuso Sibisa who was found at the Matibidi Hospital, near Graskop.

Mbuso, who appears to be mentally challenged, told police that he is from Thokoza, Mpilisweni in Gauteng and later claimed to be from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal. He also alleged that Nomthandazo Sibisi and Bheki Gumede from Thokoza are his parents.

Police are appealing to the parents, relatives or any other person who might know Mbuso to contact Captain Makhubedu at 082 462 2296 or Sergeant Kenneth Malele at 079 891 4836/013 768 1187. The SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 may also be contacted.