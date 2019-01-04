Nigeria: How 5,113 Nigerians Were Killed in 11 Months

Lagos — THE year 2018 was one that many Nigerian families would want to forget in a hurry but alas they cannot. Reason: Many families across all states of the country lost members to the flickering flames of insecurity, which according to Vanguard's tally claimed no fewer than 5,113 persons as of November 2018.

The death figure is conservative because it is based on reported incidents. Many killings were not reported and some casualty figures were not disclosed.

Specifically, deaths taken into account are those arising from sectarian violence, herdsmen and farmers' clashes, Boko Haram insurgency, cult clashes, and armed robbery.

If those who died in the custody of kidnappers were added the tally would be much higher. The deaths recorded since the beginning of 2018 exclude those who died from illness, accidents, flooding, childbirth, and Lassa fever among others.

According to the tally, the North-East geo-political zone, which is the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency accounted for most of the deaths with 2,408 deaths. It is followed by the North-Central- 1,835 deaths; and North-West -1,075 deaths.

The most peaceful zone was South-East where 112 deaths were recorded followed by South-West, 224 deaths and South-South, 462.

On state-by-state basis, Borno was at the peak with 1,582 deaths followed by Plateau (684), Benue (640), Kaduna (458), Zamfara (408), Adamawa (407), Taraba (315) and Nasarawa (223).

Others include: Edo (150), Kogi (121), Lagos (86), Rivers (85), Delta (79), Cross River (78), Yobe (76), and FCT (70).

The rest are Kwara (62), Sokoto (56), Katsina and Ondo (51), Anambra (40), Ebonyi (36), Imo (9), Enugu (10), Abia (17), Ekiti (14), Osun (4), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (38), Niger (35), Gombe (10), Bauchi (18), Kano (33), and jigawa (30).