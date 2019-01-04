South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

press release

On Thursday, 03 January 2019 at 10:00, a 31 year old male was arrested for possession of two firearms and ammunition.

The Manenberg Crime Prevention unit deployed within Manenberg Policing Precinct to combat gang violence received intelligence of illegal firearms and ammunition being stored at an address in Groenberg Road Heideveld.

SAPS members conducted a search of the premises and found the firearms hidden in the geyser compartment within the toilet.

- A Glock 17 with 17 rounds of ammunition in the magazine was recovered, the firearm was reported stolen in 2004 on a Sea Point case.

- A 7.65 pistol with four rounds of ammunition with serial number that is removed was also recovered.

- A brown packet tightly wrapped and sealed was found with the firearms. Upon opening it, it contained an undisclosed quantity of uncut TIK.

SAPS forensic experts were on the scene to collect evidence and ensure that the weapons and ammunition are secured for ballistic testing.

A further search of the house saw a packet with nine 7.65mm rounds found within the bedroom of the 31 year old male.

He will be charge with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of TIK. An additional charge of prohibited firearm will be added.

In an unrelated matter - today, 03 January 2019 members of Bishop Lavis SAPS were patrolling in Bonteheuwel Avenue, when they received information of a male in possession of a fire-arm.

They noticed a male fitting the description and stopped to search the man and his backpack. Inside the bag they found one pistol with an empty magazine.

The 23 year old male, a known member of a gang grouping, was arrested and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Court soon.