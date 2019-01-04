Zimbabwe: NSSA in Massive Multimedia Blitz

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has embarked on a campaign aimed at raising awareness to the public of the benefits they are entitled to in the event of death, retirement, workplace injury or any other tragedy.

Informed by findings from different surveys, as well as insights from journalists, the campaign will not be limited to print, radio and television media only, but will also include road-shows, outdoor advertising through billboards across the country, as well as a strong presence on digital and social media platforms.

This latest development follows revelations that some benefits were going unclaimed while other clients were failing to access their benefits when they were supposed to due to lack of knowledge. Although NSSA marketing and communications executive, Mr Tendai Mutseyekwa could not provide details on these challenges, he confirmed that the authority floated a tender for such a service to be provided.

Mr Mutseyekwa said, while the public launch is scheduled for February, production work on the campaign has already started behind the scenes.

"In line with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) guidelines, we invited advertising agencies to tender for servicing the NSSA account," said Mr Mutseyekwa.

He said a total of five agencies successfully submitted their bid documents, from which Visual Point Communications Group won the tender.

"They were subjected to an adjudication process, as guided by PRAZ and Visual Point Communications Group (VPCG), emerged victorious and were subsequently engaged from September," said Mr Mutseyekwa.

NSSA currently operates two schemes, namely the pension and other benefits scheme and the accident prevention and workers compensation scheme that provide four out of the nine benefits listed under the International Labour Organisation Convention 102.

Current benefits provided under these schemes include old age benefits, employment injury benefits, invalidity benefits and survivor's benefits.

NSSA also has long term plans to extend coverage through development and implementation of new schemes to cover the remaining ILO contingencies.

Mr Mutseyekwa said in this regard, the authority was in the process of developing a social security scheme for workers in the informal economy with the help of a technical partner from ILO.

NSSA is one of the few public entities that has fully embraced PRAZ following its registration as a licenced vendor in 2018. With a balance sheet in excess of $1,6 billion, NSSA is among the top entities expected to play a pivotal role in helping the country move towards attaining middle income status, as propagated by President Mnangagwa.

NSSA was established through an Act of Parliament with a mandate to run and administer social security schemes as guided by the responsible ministry.