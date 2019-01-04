South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Tik in Steenberg

press release

Vigilant members on patrol arrested 28-year-old suspect for possession of tik in Steenberg.

On Wednesday 02 January 2019, at about 18:15, whilst doing patrols in St Ambrose Circle, St Montague Village, Steenberg, members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit noticed a suspicious looking man in the road.

Members stopped and searched the 28-year-old male and found 156 packets containing Tik in his possession.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Steenberg SAPS and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's court today, 3 January 2019 on a charge of Possession of Tik.