Nigeria: Medical Guild Organises Free Health Care for Agege Residents

THE Medical Guild recently organised a free medical mission for hundreds of residents in Agege area of Lagos as part of the strategy to reach the less privileged in Society.

The medical mission organised in honour of the late human right activist, Barrister Bamidele Aturu offered an opportunity for residents of Olufeso in Iloro, Agege, Lagos State, who trooped out in their numbers to access the free medical care.

In a chat with Good Health Weekly, the Chairman of Medical Guild, Dr Babajide Saheed said the exercise was done to recognize and honour the late human right activist for his role during the trying periods of the Medical Guild during the administration of the former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola.

During the period, although, Fashola sacked majority of Lagos doctors' workforce for participating in the strike, Saheed explained that Aturu took up the case on behalf of the doctors, fought through litigation without charging the doctors a dime.

However, the case was finally resolved when Fashola recalled the doctors unconditionally.

He said the outreach tagged: 'Barrister Bamidele Aturu Memorial Medical Outreach,' was held in Agege, Iloro because it was the community where the late activist resided while he was alive.

Among medical tests conducted for beneficiaries during the free health, outreach was high blood pressure check, blood sugar tests, and malaria and typhoid tests, Body Mass Index (BMI), among others.

Participants also received free medications while those that presented with severe health conditions were referred for further treatment.

Speaking, Wife of the late Barrister Aturu, Mrs Adebimpe Aturu commended members of the Medical Guild for their kind gesture, saying the outreach was good for the poor and less privileged.

On his part, Barrister Adeyinka Olumide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and friend to the late Aturu similarly commended the doctors for their funding the medical outreach.

Medical missions generally cover the cost of medical care for those who cannot pay. Such community benefits promote health and continue to be an asset to neighborhoods where the needy and less privileged reside.