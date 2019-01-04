South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Murder and Business Robbery in Freedom Park

press release

Police in Gauteng made a breakthrough in arresting five suspects involved in murder and business robberies in Freedom Park. This follows an incident in which two (2) people were shot and killed and two others wounded during an armed robbery at the local tavern on the 30th December 2018. Two unlicensed firearms and cash suspected to have been robbed from the tavern were recovered.

An unknown number of suspects entered the tavern and held up patrons. Two of these suspects started shooting at the customers and demanded their personal properties while the others robbed the tavern owner of a substantial amount of cash. Two people died at the scene while two others were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for treatment. The suspects were arrested in the area of Freedom Park following investigation and information from the local residents. They will be charged with murder and possession of unlicensed firearms when they appear in Protea Magistrate Court this week. The suspects were also linked to three local incidents of business robbery and murder.

In the meantime police have recorded several incidents of serious crimes including rape in Meadowlands and Protea South as well as double murder in Kagiso arising from the liquor outlets. Continuing festive season operations resulted in the closure of 30 liquor outlets operating without licenses since the 31st December 2019 up to date. Eight of these liquor outlets were closed in Benoni followed by seven (7) in Rabie Ridge.

While police are still continuing with festive season operations, anyone who might have information about the criminal activities may call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.