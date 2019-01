press release

On Wednesday, 2 January 2019 at about 19:15 the Kimberley Detectives followed up on information and after several attempts managed to arrest long outstanding wanted suspect.

The 29-year-old male was arrested in Community Road in Florianville, Kimberley. He is wanted for more than eight cases related to house breaking and thefts and theft out of motor vehicles. The suspect should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates Court soon.