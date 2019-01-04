4 January 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Atiku Insists On Card Reader, Decries Use of Incident Forms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saawua Terzungwe

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must use smart card readers and do away with incident forms in the conduct of the February 16 and March 2 general elections.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, said yesterday that contrary to the promise made at different times that it would not use the "controversial" incident forms, INEC had allegedly backtracked and decided to allow the use of the "unreliable" incident forms.

"This is unacceptable to the Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku Abubakar," the statement said.

"Any decision to use incident forms in the February 16, 2019 elections is an attempt to toe the line of President Muhammadu Buhari, who thrice refused to sign the amended Electoral Act, for fear of the use of card readers, which would prevent rigging by desperate power mongers.

Nigeria

Saraki, National Assembly Hire U.S. Lobbyists Ahead of Elections

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has secured the services of a United States lobbying firm to assist him in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.