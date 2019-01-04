South Africa: Five Arrested for Murder, Robbery At Joburg Tavern

Five suspects have been arrested following a deadly armed robbery at a tavern in Freedom Park, Johannesburg.

Two people were shot and killed and two others wounded during an armed robbery at a local tavern on December 30.

An unknown number of suspects entered the tavern and held up patrons.

Two of the suspects then started shooting at the customers and robbed them of their belongings, while the others robbed the tavern owner of a substantial amount of money.

"Two unlicensed firearms and cash suspected to have been robbed from the tavern were recovered," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Friday.

The suspects would be charged with murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and would appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on January 11, Makhubele said.

Makhubele added that the suspects were also linked to three local incidents of business robbery and murder.

"In the meantime, police have recorded several incidents of serious crimes, including rape, in Meadowlands and Protea South, as well as double murder in Kagiso arising from the liquor outlets," he said.

Source: News24