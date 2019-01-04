Nigeria: Strike - Students Appeal to ASUU, FG to Resolve Dispute

Some undergraduate students in Nsukka, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government (FG) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to shift grounds and resolve their issues.

The students told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were tired of staying at home following the nationwide ASUU strike.

ASUU had embarked on the strike on Nov. 4, 2018 over FG's alleged inability to fulfil the agreements signed with the union in 2009.

Charles Odoko from the Department of Economics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said, "I am also pleading with the FG and the lecturers to resolve their issues; I am tired of staying at home I want to go back to school this January. The FG should urgently meet the demands of ASUU as the constant strikes by lecturers are affecting the quality of tertiary education in the country."

Jane Ukaegbu, of the Department of Political Science at the University of Lagos, said government and ASUU should consider the future of students and place that above other interests by resolving the dispute.

"I am urging the FG and the ASUU to reach a compromise so that students can return to school," Ukaegbu said.

Kenneth Amadi from the Department of Psychology, University of Port Harcourt, said the frequent strikes by public universities' employees were altering the academic calendar and distorting students' set time of graduation.

"Government should consider poor parents who do not have lots of money to send their children and wards to private and foreign universities where the academic calendar is not tampered with," Amadi appealed.