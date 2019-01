Nigeria: Ex-Military Gov. of Kano State, Avm Abdullahi to Be Buried in Kano - Emirate

Hadejia (Jigawa) — Late former Military Governor of old Kano State, Air Vice Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, will be buried in Kano, according to the Hadejia Emirate Council in Jigawa.

Abdullahi, 73, who hail from Hadejia, died on Wednesday in a German hospital after a brief illness.

Spokesman of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Garba Mohammed-Talaki, disclosed this in Hadejia.

He said after deliberations between the council and the Abdullahi's immediate family, it was resolved that the deceased be buried in Kano according to Islamic rites.

Talaki said the decision was for convenience, given that the deceased immediate family members were largely based in Kano.

The spokesman said already, paperwork had commenced between the Nigerian Embassy and the German authorities to repatriate the corpse within the week.

He said Abdullahi was an indigene of Hadejia and a pillar in the council.

"He was a bosom friend to the father of the current Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

"In 1984, it was late Abdullahi as a military governor of Kano, that presented staff of office to the late Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Abubakar Maje-Haruna, the father of the present emir.

"It will interest you to know that Abdullahi and Maje-Haruna were friends who hail from Kasuwar Kofa area in Hadejia.

"So, the present emir maintained that good relationship when he was installed in 2002, involving Abdullahi in critical palace matters.

"He (Emir) considered him not only a close confidant but also a mentor," he said.

NAN reports that the deceased was a military governor of old Kano State from 1984 to 1985.

He was appointed the Minister of Works and Housing from 1985 to 1986 and became the FCT Minister from 1986 to 1989.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa Government has expressed its shock over the death.

This was expressed in a statement by Alhaji Bello Zaki, the Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Gov. Mohammed Badaru.

According to the statement, the state and the country have lost a rare gem.

"The deceased was a complete gentleman and an elder statesman who was instrumental to the emergence old Kano State," it said.

The statement prayed God to give Abdullahi's immediate family, the state and the country the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)