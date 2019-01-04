South Africa: NYDA Salutes 2018 Matrics

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has congratulated and wished well the Matric class of 2018 for obtaining a 78.2% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

In a statement, the NYDA welcomed and commended the significant improvement of the results with a 3.1% increase from 2017.

"The NYDA congratulates Gauteng for becoming the top performing province; and improvement in the Eastern Cape, wherein the NYDA hosted the Back to School and Right to Learn Campaign last year," the NYDA said in the statement.

NYDA chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni congratulated the 2018 class, adding that they should take advantage of opportunities of no fee higher education and the recently pronounced scrapping of work experience for all entry-level jobs in government. He urged the class of 2018 to also explore entrepreneurship opportunities from the NYDA.

"To learners who did not do well, we urge them to consider the Department of Basic Education Second Chance Matric Re-write Programme which was handed over by the NYDA," Mtsweni said.

The NYDA said it will in the coming week lead an intensive programme aimed at ensuring access to education and ready learners for the re-opening of schools for the 2019 academic year.

"In this year of the youth, NYDA will continue the Skills Revolution programme started late last year in partnership with SETAs. Young people must enrol at various TVET Colleges and Universities across the country.

"Working together with the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and student representative bodies across all institutions of higher learning, we shall ensure smooth registration processes, identifying key challenges and resolve them," said Mtsweni.