Nigeria: Buhari Inaugurates Aisha-Led Campaign Team

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, inaugurated a-700 member women and youth campaign team chaired by his wife, Aisha with a call on them to embark on house to house campaign for his re-election.

The campaign team which drew membership from across the country was constituted Mrs. Aisha Buhari with the wife of the vice president, Dola Osinbajo as co-chair.

Inaugurating the committee at the State House Conference Hall, Buhari said the APC led government had made numerous landmark achievements, assuring that change struggle remained unshaken until Nigeria was put on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations.

"The Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team being inaugurated today (yesterday) was constituted to support the Presidential Campaign Council which I chair. This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate," he said.

"As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign, more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our social investment programmes. In carrying out this assignment, I expect from members of this team the same loyalty and support which you exhibited in 2015," he said.

The Director General of the President Buhari Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, said the campaign of the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar was about to collapse.

Represented by the spokesperson of the council, Festus Keyamo, he said unlike in previous elections whereby the PDP spent the country's resources on campaign, they were now allegedly battling hard to fund their campaigns.