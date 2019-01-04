Kenya: DP Ruto Says He'll Back Whoever Beats Him in Jubilee Nominations

The Deputy President William Ruto has said he will support whoever beats him in the 2022 Jubilee presidential nominations.

The DP said the party was founded on democracy and, therefore, candidates running for various seats should accept the outcome of the process when that time comes.

"We will all compete for different positions in the nominations. Those of us who will be defeated should concede and support the winners," he said.

Dr Ruto spoke on Wednesday at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu when he met delegations from Bomet and Vihiga counties.

He said it was time the country developed a culture where losers accept the outcome of elections, "because in a democracy, there will always be winners and losers in a fairly-held contest".

Some of the leaders in the meeting included Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, Bomet Women Representative Joyce Korir, nominated Senator Alice Milgo, MPs Dominic Kosgey (Sotik), Brighton Yegon (Konoin), Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East), Ronald Tanui (Bomet Central) and Charles Gimose (Hamisi).

In particular, the deputy President said he would rally behind any other presidential nominee from Jubilee Party who defeats him in the race fairly.

By Jubilee party having a fair and transparent nominations in all its political seats, Dr Ruto said Kenya would be made more democratic and progressive.

"We want to compete on ideas, agenda and programmes that would make the lives of Kenyans better. We are past the petty party and ethnic-based politics," he said.

The deputy President noted that when they opted to merge more than 10 political parties to form Jubilee, the goal was to have an outfit with a national profile, driven by ideas and based on fairness.

He called on those who intend to run for various political seats in 2022 to work for it by serving Kenyans, rather than banking on endorsements.

"There will be no automatic tickets in Jubilee. There will be serious contests informed by candidates' track record," he said, adding: "I am also not waiting for a direct ticket. I will compete with other presidential candidates in Jubilee."

He called on those thinking that they have direct tickets in any political position to forget about it.

"You cannot wait for endorsement from a political party that you do not belong to. Jubilee will have a candidate for every position in Kenya."

Mr Gimose said Western region was shifting from the politics of opposition.

"All along we have rallied behind opposition, and this became a fashion in the region. Unfortunately, over time, this has had negative repercussions on the development of the region," said the Hamisi MP.

He said they would support Mr Ruto when he runs for presidency in 2022.

Dr Laboso called on the country to oppose leaders calling for the merger of counties.

She said devolution had helped open up many marginalised areas and brought services closer to the people.