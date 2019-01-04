Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Petro's Tiago Azulão Might Miss Match Witht Interclube

Luanda — Petro de Luanda's striker Tiago Azulão, top scorer of the two last seasons of the top division football championship (Girabola2018/19) with 16 and 20 goals respectively, could miss this Saturday?s match with Interclube due to an injury, ANGOP has learnt.

The striker, who has already scored three goals this season, suffered a muscle pain during the training session, which forced him to leave the pitch earlier.

Speaking in a press conference, the team's physician, Nelson Bolivar, said the player's fitness is to be assessed to determine whether the pain he felt would rule him out of the next match.

Petro de Luanda are currently in the fourth place of the Girabola standing with 14 points.

1º de Agosto and Desportivo da Huíla are the leaders of the competition with 16 points.