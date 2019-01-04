Mauritius: Minister of Housing and Lands Inaugurates Residence Topaze in Souillac

press release

A new NHDC housing complex - Residence Topaze - comprising 65 housing units of 39m² and funded to tune of Rs 78 million, was inaugurated on Friday 28 December 2018, in Souillac.

The inauguration ceremony was organised by the NHDC (National Housing Development Co Ltd) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Lands. The Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Purmanund Jhugroo, and other personalities were present at the event.

The housing units are constructed on a plot of land of an average extent of 204m2 and can be further extended by the beneficiaries to a total floor area of around 98m2. Each housing unit comprises the following: two bedrooms, a living and dining room, a kitchen, a toilet and a bathroom including sanitary wares, fixtures and electrical fittings. Individual on-site sewage disposal system consisting of a septic tank and an absorption pit is also included.

As regards infrastructure, Residence Topaze consists of 6.0m wide internal roads, kerbs and 1.5m wide pedestrian pavement, and complete on-site water supply and water reticulation network inclusive of connection to the Central Water Authority main supply. Storm water drains and soak-ways have also been constructed to ensure safety of residents during heavy rainfall and other natural calamities.