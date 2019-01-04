4 January 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Top Police Oficer Killed in Mogadishu

Moalim Dahir Hussein the Warta Nabad district police chief killed this morning while he was driving from his home to the station

Witnesses told Radio Dalsan that the chief was killed just next to his house where he was heading the police station killers escaped immediately from the scence

The area was then abandoned and the Somali police force later arrived and carried their colleague's body from the scene.

Planed killings of some members of the government's security forces and civilians have been witnessed in Mogadishu for the last 6 months so far there is no one arrested for the same.

Somalia

