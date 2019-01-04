Tanzania: Seize Dodoma Chances to the Full, People Told

Dodoma — THE government has implored Dodoma residents to capitalise on opportunities arising from the ongoing construction of the government city in Dodoma.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction of the office for the Ministry of Energy in Dodoma yesterday, its Permanent Secretary, Dr Hamisi Mwinyimvua, said there were a lot of small business opportunities arising from the ongoing project for the construction of the government city in Dodoma worth exploiting.

He said Dodoma residents stand a better chance to benefit from the project due to proximity, adding that the residents had the capacity to exploit the opportunities.

Having decided to officially move the government city to Dodoma, the government came up with a plan to construct its city at Ihumwa on the outskirts of Dodoma.

The permanent secretary was accompanied by the ministry's Acting Commissioner for Renewable Energy, Engineer Innocent Luoga, Director of Policy and Planning, Haji Janabi and members of the committee in charge of the construction project under their chairperson Mr Maseke Mabiki.

While at the construction site, an engineer from National Housing Corporation, Mr Peter Mwaisabula, informed the Permanent Secretary that the construction of the ministry's offices was being undertaken around the clock.

However, he said a shortage of casual labourers was hindering smooth project implementation, a factor that prompted them to hire them from as far as Dar es Salaam.

NHC engineers have been forced to put up lights at the construction site to enable them to work at night. Mr Mwinyimvua expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the work.

Last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa visited Ihumwa, expressing his dissatisfaction with the pace of construction of ministries' buildings.

He directed ministers to evaluate the ability and competence of contractors assigned to do the job and make changes if proven beyond reasonable doubt that they were unable to complete the work within the set timeframe.