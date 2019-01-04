Ghana: Govt Assures PWDs of Support

press release

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Mr. Kwabena Bempong has assured the physically challenged of government's determination to support them under the community-based rehabilitation of programme to enable them to lead normal life.

Mr. Bempong gave this assurance when the Birim Central Municipal Assembly presented cash, popcorn machine with attached gas cylinders, refrigerators, electric sewing machines, baking machines, agro-chemicals and other economic venture tools to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to make them self-sufficient and improve their living standards.

The DCE said government had set aside three percent share of all quarterly releases of the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF) for their upkeep.

This, Mr. Bempong said, would go a long way to alleviate the difficulties that the vulnerable people endure apart from reducing the burden on their immediate families in providing basic necessities for them.

According to him, the government took a bold decision by securing their living with their consent, instead of handing over cash to the beneficiaries which they usually dissipated in no time, adding that "One of the most important responsibilities of government was the provision of social intervention programmes and projects that will enhance the lives of the needy and vulnerable in the society."

In this direction, the MCE said government's strategy was to use the disability fund to provide working tools and equipment to enable PWDs to either start or expand their businesses to make them self-dependent.

He, therefore, encouraged them not to underrate their potentials and capabilities but to make effective use of the resources provided to grow their businesses.

Mr. Bempong indicated that, the government under President Akufo-Addo would continue to place emphasis on the adage that "disability is not inability" sating that the government had put in place more sustainable and efficient programmes to assist the PWDs to contribute effectively to the development of their communities and nation at large.

ISD: Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong